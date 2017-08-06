How to Choose a Web Hosting Provider Suitable for Your Business

Many things need to be considered when choosing a web hosting provider. This is an important decision that might affect you and your online business for a long time and that’s why it must not be taken lightly and made quickly. Today you can find hundreds of web hosting providers and most of the times they will tell you that their support is excellent, that they offer amazing uptime and that you will have unlimited resources at your disposal. Building a successful online business depends on reliable hosting.

Reading through their sales pitch and seeing what they are really about can be difficult. However, by becoming well-informed on this subject and learning what to look at when opting for a provider, you will be able to make a good decision and get quality hosting.

Having plenty of knowledge up-front can help a lot, allowing you to see through sugar coated stories a lot of unreliable vendors like to tell. They take advantage of your lack of knowledge to sell you a story, along with a package that is expensive and not right for your needs. However, this post will help you learn more about the subject, so that you’ll know what’s important when the time comes.

Determine your web hosting needs

Before doing anything else, you need to learn what your needs are. Finding a good vendor or getting the right package will simply not be possible if you don’t know what kind of needs you have. A lot of things can affect your needs, which is why you need to ask yourself the following questions so that you can understand what you are looking for:

What type of website do I need hosting for?

Will I use any apps on my site?

Does my site use special software solutions?

What amount of web traffic am I going to have?

What type of web hosting do I need?

These are the core things that you need to consider. Similarly to creating a business plan, your website and its hosting needs also have to be carefully planned. If you have a brand new site, starting small with shared hosting is the right way to go. This is because you won’t be getting a lot of traffic and your needs are simply not that big.

On top of that, shared hosting is cheap and easy to maintain, and if your site starts growing quickly and gaining a lot of traffic you can easily upgrade it to VPS hosting or a dedicated hosting package. Make sure that the provider offers these upgrades and different types of hosting, so that you can change the package when your needs have changed.

Do they offer website backup?

The world wide web is a gigantic digital space where there are a lot of people and other factors that can disrupt your website and cause it to crash. Most sites are not protected well enough and hackers can easily gain access and cause damage. In some cases, the server on which your site is located might fail and you will instantly lose your site.

In these situations it is essential for your website to backed up. A capable web host provides regular website backups and these potential crashes won’t be that big of an issue. When backed up, even if a site crashes all of the information and the complete infrastructure can be restored almost instantly. This means that your site will remain protected and will only be down for a short period of time, i.e. it will have greater availability.

When it comes to website backups, here are the questions you should ask:

Do you perform regular full website backups?

Can I back up my site through the control panel?

Is it possible for me to restore backup files or do I have to wait for you to do it?

How long will it take for my site to be back online?

Of course, the time needed for your site to be up and running should be as short as possible and you should get a service which gives you as much control as possible. If you don’t want to deal with these things, then leave it in their hands. In general, the answer you are looking for is “yes.”

Check the quality of technical support

When it comes to hosting, technical support is one of the most important things to be considered, because you might need it a lot and this means it needs to be good. Site backup is an important feature, but your website might encounter various other difficulties and this means that you will need someone to rely on for fixing things promptly.

There are a lot of things that can go wrong and pinpointing the reason for the problems you are having can be quite difficult. This is why you need experts who know how to determine what the problem is and fix it quickly.

Search around the web and look for comments, feedback and customer reviews that can tell you whether a web hosting company offers good support. They need to be available and dedicated to solving the problems you have while cooperating with you to give you the best service possible.

In the end, finding the perfect hosting provider is impossible. All of them have their strengths and weaknesses, but you need to find the one that suits your needs. Still, make sure that they can provide you with all of the things mentioned above.

Remember that the fact that a package is the most expensive option doesn’t mean that it’s the best option and that getting a cheap solution will only cause you problems. Compare the price with all the features and services you get and see if the provider is worthwhile.