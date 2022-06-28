3 Tips for a Perfect Beach Day

Photo by Vincent Gerbouin on Pexels.com

As summer approaches, nothing is more exciting than planning a trip to the beach with your friends or family to celebrate the end of the dreary winter days. While the beach is the perfect vacation destination for some, it comes with its own set of challenges for others – including the risk of sunburn, the possibility of inclement weather or outdoor conditions (think: sand everywhere), or the summer heat that can make dehydration more likely. With a little planning ahead, however, the beach can be a serene and relaxing place where you can leave your troubles behind and have fun with your friends. If you’re planning a beach trip, here are a few simple tips to help you make sure it goes smoothly.

1. Invest in Lightweight Chairs

One thing that many people who do not frequently go to the beach fail to consider is that once you’re on the beach, you’ll need somewhere to sit! Many people bring outdoor blankets, but these can sink into the sand, blow away with strong winds, and get uncomfortably sandy and wet once people start swimming. Skip the overpriced rentals for bulky beach chairs and invest in your own lightweight, outdoor chairs. Make sure they are light and easy to carry in case you need to walk a long distance to find the best spot on the beach.

2. Bring Your Own Snacks

Hunger is inevitable during a day at the beach. Food that can be purchased along the shore or from nearby restaurants is often overpriced, so be sure to bring your own Lean Kitchen Company meal for lunch and plenty of snacks that won’t melt in the sun. Fresh fruits and veggies or crackers are the perfect beach snack. Also, be sure to bring plenty of water! Dehydration can be made worse by heat and prolonged exposure to the sun.

3. Splurge on the Aerosol Sunscreen

Although aerosol cans of sprayable sunscreen are usually a bit more expensive than cheaper lotions, they are much easier to apply, especially when you’re wet or sweaty in the middle of the beach and need to reapply in a pinch. Sunscreen should be your top priority during a day at the beach, so make reapplying as easy and hassle-free as possible. Plus, kids tend to prefer this method of sunscreen application, meaning they will complain less about frequent reapplication.