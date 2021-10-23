4 Home Hacks You Might Not Have Considered

You probably know plenty of simple home hacks, like using vinegar and baking soda as a low-impact cleaner. What about some of the bigger things you can do to improve your home? You might not be aware that some of the suggestions below are perfectly feasible in most homes.

Install a Lift

Why do you need a lift? You might not think you need one until the day comes when you suddenly do. You could injure your knee and spend a considerable amount of time recovering. An elderly relative with mobility issues could come and visit. You might be getting older yourself and want to remain in your home, but your children may be worried about falls as you go up and down stairs all day. The specialist domestic lifts from the UK now sold in the US can address these issues and thus be genuinely life-changing, and they can be installed in most types of structures that have two or more floors.

Save Money with a Smart Home

You might have thought of smart home devices as a series of frivolous gadgets, but if so, you should think again. This can be a great way to cut back on your energy use and save money. In particular, smart thermostats can significantly reduce your utility bills while smart sprinklers can cut way back on your outdoor water use. Plenty of other smart devices can make your life easier as well. For example, a smart refrigerator can help you save money and avoid food waste by tracking what’s in it and when things expire. Some even allow you to look inside remotely so you know what you need to buy if you’ve forgotten your list.

Fix Your Walls

If your walls are uniformly white or covered in wallpaper you dislike, this might be why your house doesn’t feel like a home, but you don’t have to live with it. Instead, do something about it. Get rid of the wallpaper and paint the walls a striking color. This can completely change the look of a room. For example, sunny yellow can give it a Mediterranean feel while blues or greens can be restful. In addition, or alternately, hang some art on them. You don’t have to be wealthy to purchase original art. You can get wonderful pieces online, or check out some local galleries or student art exhibits in the town where you live.

Change Your Lawn

If you’re tired of maintaining your lawn, you could consider making part of it into a wildlife meadow. This can be a great way to help insects and birds in your area thrive and increase the biodiversity in your city or town. Just make sure that you aren’t falling afoul of any local regulations regarding lawn maintenance. An easy way to make sure that the grass doesn’t overtake your wildflowers is to put plastic sheeting on it although you can also dig it up if you’re feeling energetic. Then, plant the wildflowers in the spring or autumn. This can add a splash of vibrant color to your outdoor area in addition to being great for the environment and easy to maintain.