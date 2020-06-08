4 Valuable Self-Care Tips Everyone Should Remember

There’s a big difference between being selfish and looking after your own well-being. Ultimately, people have a responsibility to safeguard their personal health and wellness. The bad news is that it can be easy to lose sight of that fact. Work, familial, social, and other obligations can become distracting or even overwhelming. And, as such, people may forget to practice proper self-care. If that sounds familiar, then this blog is for you. Here are four important tips to always keep in mind in order to protect your own health and happiness:

Schedule in “Me Time”

If you’re like millions of others, then odds are your schedule is packed to the gills. Regardless of your job or family situation, it’s vital to set aside some time each day just for yourself. Whether that’s fifteen minutes to meditate in your room by yourself, an hour on the golf course, or a quick walk around the park, having time by yourself –– away from others –– is crucial to your mental state.

Get Plenty of Rest

Rest is an underrated commodity in our society. The sad reality is that many people don’t get the recommended amount of sleep per night (7-9 hours). What’s more, many people are impatient and don’t want to rest after injuries, surgeries, or accidents. (Thankfully, great progress is being made on this front. Bunion surgery recovery time, for example, has been dramatically reduced thanks to new techniques.) No matter how badly you want to get back to the office or the gym, be sure to play it safe and never return to action too soon after a layoff.

Listen to Medical Professionals

Sometimes medical advice is hard to follow. Starting a diet or changing your daily routine based on your doctor’s instructions can be extremely challenging. Yet, it’s key to realize that medical professionals are simply trying to help you help yourself. Bottom line: heed what your doctor says because, while you might not like it, it could actually save your life.

Speak Up

Speaking about personal issues or concerns can make people feel very uncomfortable. After all, it may be very awkward to discuss a problem you’re having at work with your boss, for example. At the end of the day, though, it’s crucial to speak your mind when you feel nervous, worried, or confused. Asking for help and standing up for yourself will ensure that your voice is heard. Of course, you should always be polite and courteous, but you should never be afraid to discuss issues that are important to you.