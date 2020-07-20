5 Benefits of Online Health Chat Rooms

Have you ever considered joining an online chat room for mental health? There are hundreds of these rooms on the web, and they can offer many benefits to those suffering from depression, anxiety, or just going through a rough patch in life. These rooms are designed to offer support, empathy, and convenience.

In a world where mental health isn’t taken as seriously as it should be, it’s great to see people setting up places that are safe zones for mental health concerns. The beauty of the internet is that it offers convenience and anonymity, so no one close to you will know you’re experiencing issues.

Here are some of the benefits of using an online chat room.

Anonymity

Given the current state of mental health in this country and the stigma that surrounds it, it’s easy to see why someone would want anonymity when discussing their condition(s). Some don’t want family and friends to know they’re struggling, and others simply don’t want to face judgment or discrimination because of a mental health condition.

Online support rooms allow you to create any username you’d like, thus protecting your identity. Your information is never shared with anyone, and you can choose just how much you want to discuss or reveal. You won’t have to worry about co-workers, family, friends, or even your significant other learning about what was discussed.

Seeing an in-person therapist or support group isn’t for everyone. The internet has so many resources available and so much versatility/flexibility that you can find exactly what you need with a simple Google search.

Empathy

Empathy is the doorway to understanding. Don’t mistake empathy for sympathy, as they’re different. Empathy is walking in someone’s shoes when they’re soaked from the rain, whereas sympathy is feeling sorry for them because their shoes are wet. There’s nothing wrong with sympathy, but it’s much more difficult to truly understand something without empathizing.

Online chat rooms are populated by those with similar conditions and experiences to your own. That means you’ll get a certain level of empathy from engaging with them. When you feel understood, the healing process becomes that much easier. We all want to be understood, but someone with a mental health condition can feel misunderstood, isolated, and even afraid.

Convenience

Of course, one of the greatest advantages of an online chat room is its convenience. You don’t even have to leave your house or use a computer to access one! You can access most chat rooms via a mobile device with an internet connection, from just about anywhere in the world.

Some people don’t have access to health insurance, transportation, or the funds to seek professional help. This is the unfortunate truth of our world, but luckily, these resources exist to provide some kind of help. If you know someone who doesn’t have the resources to visit a weekly support group, try encouraging them to use an online chat room!

Sense of Community

When you’re surrounded by people who truly understand your condition and what you’re going through, you begin to develop a sense of community that can help you in your recovery process. No one can do everything alone, and dealing with a mental health condition by yourself only adds to the sense of isolation and reduces your chances of recovering.

Think of it like dragging a giant stone uphill. Do you think you’ll have greater success with just you pulling the stone, or with an entire community of people pushing, pulling, and encouraging? The answer is simple.

Online chat rooms host a variety of topics, from mental health conditions to LGBTQ discussions, to relationship discussions, and more. Anything you’re struggling with you can probably find an online chat room for!

Free of Cost

Online chat rooms are almost always free of charge. Some even include a mobile app you can download for free to your phone. For those without the resources to seek help, these chat rooms are an excellent resource.

You’ll build a sense of community, have a safe space to discuss your condition, and you won’t have to spend anything to do it. You might even find that you form life-long friendships with the people you meet, and that’s something you can’t put a price on.

The Bottom Line

Online chat rooms offer anonymity, support, empathy, little to no cost, and convenience for those without the means to access mental health care. That being said, chat rooms should never be used as a substitute for professional help or medications if you need them. They make for an excellent supplement to your treatment plan, however, and you could form some pretty strong bonds with the people there. Try one today and stop fighting this battle all on your own!