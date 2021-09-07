5 Reasons Your House Does Not Feel Like a Home

Making your house a home can sound easier than it is. It can be difficult knowing where to start and what to do first. Renovations and home-makeovers can be costly, and they can be time-consuming. If you are working and holding down a job, you could feel overwhelmed, overtired, and flat-out exhausted while you makeover your house. Getting a balance that works for you and ultimately gives you the home you want is what you should be focusing on. So, why is your house not feeling like home? And, most importantly, what can positively be done about it.

The Color Scheme is Not Your Taste

If the walls’ colors and ceilings are the same as when you moved in, then it is time to make a change. Unless you got really lucky in your search and purchase, you would find that none of the previous owners’ color schemes, or tones, fit in with your style. The color you choose for the walls is important, and if the colors do not reflect you and your personality, how will your house feel like a home? Remember that when it comes to redecorating, it is important that you focus on one room at a time, especially if you are making over a whole house.

There is No Sign of Any Soft Furnishings

You need comfort in your house; too little furniture or sparsely furnished rooms will make your house feel empty and unloved. To make your house feel like a home, you need to have rooms that have a purpose, and you need to have rooms that are comfortable to be in. If you have no comfort within your house, then you will struggle to make it your home.

It’s Too Hot or Too Cold

A house that is too hot in the summer and far too cold in the winter will be unenjoyable to live in. If you have a poorly heated home or a freezing cold home, then you will struggle to settle, relax, and get comfortable, no matter how well furnished your rooms are. Getting existing air-con units replaced, fixed, and serviced should be a top priority. Air conditioners services are essential for all units within your house, and servicing is something that should be carried out regularly, at least once every year.

Dark or Poorly Lit Rooms

When you have dark rooms or poorly lit rooms, they can affect how your whole house feels; you may even want to avoid using them completely. To combat and tackle dark and poorly lit rooms, you need to focus on bringing in more natural light or borrowed light. You may also need to focus on introducing new light fittings that feature daylight light bulbs.

Lacking Personal Touches

From the family photos to the books and music you love. Your house will not feel like a home until you add some finishing and personal touches. For example, having artwork hung on the wall or having your favorite records out on show will make your house feel more like home.