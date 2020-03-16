5 Resources For Entrepreneurs That Are Feeling Depressed

Being an entrepreneur can feel like a lonely process. You’ve sacrificed time with loved ones and friends for the sake of the dream, and the long work hours have really started to take a toll on your mental health. Now what? Are there any resources that entrepreneurs can take advantage of during the hard times?

These five resources are perfect for when you’re feeling depressed and hopeless. From online chat rooms to mental health resources online, you’ll find everything you need in this short guide for entrepreneurs.

Online Support Chat Rooms

Did you know there are chat rooms online specifically for people struggling with their mental health? You can even find condition-specific chat rooms where you can chat anonymously at any time of the day. Online chat helps you vent and interact with people who might be suffering from the same things, so you don’t feel so isolated in your condition.

The best part about online chat rooms is they’re usually 100% free! You can even find chat rooms that have mental health experts participating in the conversation, so you’ll have someone with a bit more knowledge on the subject present to answer questions or talk you through things.

You won’t have to worry about judgment in these chat rooms, either. They’re usually moderated by the site, so no harsh comments or unfriendliness is allowed. Try Supportiv’s online chat rooms the next time you’re feeling depressed. They’re 100% free and anonymous and can help you work through things in a more healthy way.

NAMI

NAMI, or the National Alliance on Mental Health, offers many online resources on a state-by-state basis. You can visit www.nami.org for more information, or search the site for local classes, meetings, events, and support groups. NAMI also offers a crisis helpline that you can call at any time of the day should you find yourself in trouble.

NAMI is a non-profit organization, and many of its staff are volunteers. These are people dedicated to helping others with mental health conditions like depression. When those long work hours and isolation start to wear on you, try looking up your local NAMI resources to get your mind back on track.

The NNDC

NNDC, or the National Network of Depression Centers, is a network of mental health professionals and facilities working together to bring the best care possible to the mental health field. Each center in the network takes part in a collaborative effort to advance our understanding of depression and mental health, and offer better, evidence-based treatment to patients all over the country.

Through the NNDC, you’ll be able to find a treatment center where you’ll be welcomed and cared for by dedicated and caring professionals.

The organization’s mission is to reduce suffering from depression on a national scale, and bring effective healthcare to those in need. If you’re an entrepreneur suffering from depression, use the NNDC’s search tool to find an effective treatment center for you.

ADAA

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America runs an online blog and mental health resource center at https://adaa.org/living-with-anxiety/ask-and-learn/resources. Here, you’ll find tons of information on depression and other anxiety-based disorders, as well as information on other mental health resources and the research behind the conditions.

Along with a blog, you’ll find webinars and even a podcast, as well as personal stories of triumph to inspire and move you to a brighter future. The association is also non-profit and runs on the generous donations of its members, healthcare professionals, and private organizations.

TalkSpace

This site is the highest-rated online therapy resources out there, and for good reason. Not everyone has the time or the means to make therapy appointments at local mental health centers, so TalkSpace created a network of counselors to choose from.

You’ll get an assessment first, which will help determine your history with mental health and what your therapy needs might be. Then, you’ll choose the right payment plan for your budget. Some plans start at only $65/week. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be matched with the right therapist for your needs and your budget.

You can message your therapist just about any time of the day, and they’ll answer via messaging one to two times per day. If you need more than that, you’ll need to schedule a video chat ahead of time. This resource is simple, affordable, and effective; serving thousands of happy patients each year.