5 Tips for Boosting Your Daily Productivity

You roll over, open your eyes, and prepare as best you can for the day ahead. As the sun streams in and you come to, you’re reminded of the laundry list of tasks you need to accomplish. Suddenly, you’re overwhelmed and struggling to comprehend how you’ll get it all done.

Sound familiar? Life is busy, and it requires intentional strategies to be productive when there are so many demands on your time. Here are five ways to boost your productivity so you can knock out as much of your to-do list as possible each day.

1. Fuel Your Body

While stressful situations may lead you to crave quick, processed food, it’s not what’s best for your productivity. It may taste great at the moment, but hours later, you’ll find yourself feeling sluggish. Instead, prioritize eating to fuel your body and, as a result, your productivity.

Not that you have to have a 100% perfect diet. Any attempt to eat more whole foods and cut back on processed sugars can make a difference. When you’re eating well, you’ll have more energy and focus and be able to get more done.

Not sure where to start? Incorporating a super greens powder into your daily routine can be the perfect introduction to a healthier diet. Combine the powder with water for a quick boost of nutrients or add a scoop to a smoothie to remain full longer. These nutrient-packed greens require minimal planning, so you can quickly get back to your to-do list fueled for the work ahead.

2. Take Breaks

Think about a time when, deadline looming, you stayed up all night to complete an assignment. You were frantically rushing to get the requirements done and had no time to stop moving. Was that your best work? Likely not. And that’s because human minds and bodies require rest.

It may sound counterintuitive to recommend taking breaks to be more productive. But the fact of the matter is taking breaks is good for your brain. Breaks can make you more focused, productive, and efficient with your time.

That isn’t to say working hard for an extended amount of time is inherently bad. It’s just that you may not get the most done and could even be risking burnout. Instead of trying to push through, give yourself dedicated break times to jumpstart your productivity. A 10-minute walk or five-minute stretching session could be all you need to feel refreshed and ready to work again.

3. Rank Your To-Do List Items

Looking at a list with dozens of things on it can be overwhelming. You may feel flustered and unsure of where to even begin. Some people will start thinking two steps ahead as the stress continues to build. But it doesn’t have to.

Take a few minutes to identify the most important tasks on your list. Move those to the top. Anything that isn’t pressing or could be pushed out a day or two can go toward the bottom. The items falling in the middle should be listed in priority order as well.

Remember to factor in the amount of time each task will take. It may be a good call to knock out smaller, simpler tasks that are easier to manage first. That way, your list shrinks, and you stack up small wins along the way. In turn, you’ll feel confident that you’re being productive, and that will inspire you to continue tackling further tasks.

4. Time Block Your Calendar

Personally and professionally, it can feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day. That notion can make being truly productive feel like an uphill battle. However, taking a time-blocking approach can make each minute feel more intentional and productive.

Look at your calendar and see what commitments you have. A few meetings, appointments, or errands may stand out. The time around those scheduled events is where time blocking comes into play. Refer to your prioritized to-do list and think about the amount of time each task will take. From there, block your calendar to dedicate time to work on one or a few specific to-dos.

Ideally, this is focused time without distractions, but stuff may come up. When in doubt, try to schedule more time than you may need. If you think preparing a presentation will take 45 minutes, create an hour-long time block to account for interruptions. Then you’ll have enough wiggle room to accomplish what you need to.

5. Create a Productive Space

The environment you’re in can impact the work you get done — or don’t. Loud noises, uncomfortable chairs, or a messy workstation can be enough distractions to keep productivity at bay. That’s what makes creating a space that helps encourage productivity and concentration so important.

Look at the area you currently use when you’re trying to complete work, school, or personal tasks. Does anything stand out as distracting? If so, it may be time to make a change. To obscure loud noises, buy a white noise machine. If your desk chair kills your back, invest in a new one.

Whatever the culprit is, devise a plan to make it better. This doesn’t require immediate, across-the-board changes. You can gradually create a dedicated area for your productive time that encourages you to do your best work. Then, commit to keeping it clean and distraction-free to maintain your momentum.

Productivity on the Horizon

Finding the productivity strategies that work for you is key to maximizing what you can do daily. But you’ll never know which ones those are until you try different approaches and see what pans out. Remember, too, that productivity can vary from day to day, so keep at it. Before you know it, you’ll be basking in the satisfaction of a completed to-do list.