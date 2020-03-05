5 Tips on How to Improve Employee Communication in Small Businesses in 2020

According to a Watson Wyatt study, companies are 50% more likely to experience low turnover when they communicate effectively. Only through effective communication can you build a foundation for success and employee happiness.

Just how important is communication to your employees? Well, for one) checking in with your employees for just 15 minutes every week is way more important than a top employee benefit. Two) 81% of employees prefer to join a company with open communication rather than top perks.

With effective communication, you have better productivity, higher morale and employee satisfaction, nothing slips through the cracks, the gap between employees and managers is narrowed, and so much more. To cater and improve employee communication may appear like a daunting task however, that isn’t the case. With these five tips, you can easily and effectively improve employee communication – without breaking the bank or wasting valuable time.

Encourage feedback (and act on it)

In order to improve employee communication, along with motivation and productivity, communication should be a two-way street. When you aren’t gaining feedback from your employees then you’re only faced with restrained company culture and frustration among your team.

Remember that your employees are involved in absolutely everything, after all, they’re the ones with boots on the ground. They hear each customer complaint, compliment, and concern. Additionally, they know what works and what customers prefer so use this to your advantage.

Regularly, and not just annually, make sure you’re asking your employees for feedback on any subject matter. Waiting around an annual review or an exit interview just isn’t good enough. Especially when 65% of employees believe that their company is behind and 82% even have ideas on how to better things, but no one is listening.

Get their feedback on customer experience, sales or product ideas, decorating the office, the company culture, management skills, employee experience, and much more – however, make sure you are actively listening to all their feedback. In addition, if an employee raises serious concerns or problems, tackle this right away before it spirals out of control.

Use the best tools

Ensure that you are using the best software to support all communication channels. For example, Email, Slack and Skype work best if your employees sit behind a desk most of the day. However, if you have many deskless and remote employees then you need an employee communication app for mobile employees to communicate effectively.

With Connecteam, your team has access to a leading, inexpensive solution that’s easy to use and is accessible from any location, at any time. Connecteam’s communication tools include group chat, private chat, in-app employee directory, live polls, sharing of videos, GIFs, files and more, a suggestion box, surveys, social messages and more.

Get started with the free for life plan and then upgrade to a premium account which starts at just $29/month for up to 200 users. As far as communication solutions go, Connecteam is a no-brainer!