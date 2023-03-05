The Philippines may be an under-the-radar country to some, but it’s full of beautiful beaches, delicious cuisine, and historical landmarks that make it worth visiting over and over again. Whether you’re trying to decide on an all inclusive Baguio staycation or just looking for inspiration, here are six different types of vacations you can have in the Philippines that will suit every traveller’s needs and personality perfectly.

6 Types of Vacations You Can Have in the Philippines

1) Cultural Adventures

Experience Filipino culture firsthand by interacting with locals and trying their cuisine. Spend a day exploring Manila and see what life is like for Filipinos during your visit. Explore Tondo Market and learn about the various types of produce grown in that region. Be open to trying new things like noodles. Try Pancit Palabok, a noodle dish mixed with shrimp and topped with crunchy pork cracklings.

2) Adventure Tours

Adventure tours are another popular travel package for those looking to explore the Philippines. These tours might be geared up with mountain bikes, kayaks, camping gear, and more. Not only do they offer amazing views, but they also allow travellers to see natural or man-made structures at their most scenic.

3) Beach Holidays

The majority of beach holidays available to those looking for a tropical destination can be found along the east coast of Luzon or Palawan. But there are a few spots in Cebu that are certainly worth considering, such as Bohol and Nueva Vizcaya. In Bohol, some great beaches to consider include Rizal Beach, Talibon Beach, Anda-gwawayan Beach, and Bulabog Beach. Nueva Vizcaya’s popular beaches include Hinatuan Bay, Sabang Beach, and Dalutan Bay. There are also plenty of other options all over the country for beach vacations, so feel free to explore your options.

4) Nature Trips

The Philippines is one of the countries with an abundance of natural resources. The best way to enjoy these treasures is by going on a nature trip. There are so many spots to choose from and they offer a unique experience with some even accommodating camping. If you’re looking for more than that, head out to the islands where you can enjoy the scenic views and watch amazing sunsets on white sand beaches . If you love diving or snorkelling, there’s no better place to do it. The Philippines has everything from hidden waterfalls to picturesque rice terraces so no matter what type of vacation you want, you can get it here.

5) Unforgettable City Escapes

If you’re looking for a place to relax and enjoy city life, Manila is the perfect place. Other destinations offer more natural beauty and scenery such as Siargao, Bohol, Palawan, Boracay Island and Cebu. With so many options available in the Philippines, you’re sure to find your dream vacation spot. For those who want to take their family on an unforgettable getaway, head out to one of these incredible cities: Manila, Tagbilaran City, Batangas City or Davao City. While there are plenty of outdoor activities to partake in when visiting Davao, Manila provides plenty of different activities like museum hopping and taking in some local cuisine with friends. Tagbilaran offers some of the best scuba diving spots in the country while Batangas offers some beach time fun too.

6) Tourist Spots

Easily accessible tourist spots are available all over the country. The beaches, particularly those near Manila and Quezon City, boast pristine sands with water so clear it’s like taking a dip into a crystal-clear pond. Try out surfing or scuba diving if you want to go on an adventure; snorkelling is also popular among travellers who prefer to be closer to marine life without putting themselves at risk.