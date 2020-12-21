Customer Surveys: Choosing the Best Option for You

The success of all businesses hinge on customer satisfaction, so it makes sense why surveys are an important part of on-going market research and customer relations. Surveys provide a broad sample of the information you want to gather, offering key insights for the betterment of the product or service offered.

Surveys are seen in retail, medicine, education, and so much more. Below you will find information about various survey types, so you can determine which fits your needs best.

Retail Surveys

Many businesses utilize surveys to obtain information about their product. They utilize this information to reflect on ways to improve, perfect, and transform their brand into one that consumers will trust. This information relies solely on the consumers who purchase these products.

Healthcare Surveys

Surveys are becoming more popular in the world of patient care. The healthcare industry wants to know how to gain the trust in the population they treat. From bedside manner to facility cleanliness and wait times, providers are constantly searching for better ways to gain the trust of their patients.

Educational Surveys

Educators want their students to succeed, so they often use surveys to make sure that they are delivering the best instruction possible. Educational Surveys are typically given at the end of the course and the information gathered is used to improve their educational techniques and overall student experience.

Surveys are useful, but what if participation is low?

Businesses and organizations know that surveys work, so they are used often. Here’s the downside. With so many surveys going out, people are getting tired of them. Are surveys losing their edge? How can the necessary information be gathered? How can participation in surveys be encouraged?

Computer Assisted Web Interviewing (CAWI) offers a solution that can’t be ignored!

Computer Assisted Web Interviewing (CAWI) is an affordable and customizable satisfaction survey option. Unlike telephone or mail-in surveys, CAWI targets the specific demographic you want to reach. Plus, these surveys are formatted to encourage participation with easy-to-use check boxes, drop down lists, help menus, audio, and sub menus (to name a few).

If you want to conduct a modern, participation-promoting customer satisfaction survey that yields accurate and useful results, CAWI is the way to go—hands down!