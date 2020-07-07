How Important Is It to Contact a Lawyer After My Car Accident?

In the moments following a car accident, it’s highly likely that many things are flowing through your mind simultaneously. Not only are you concerned with recording all the evidence of the scene and filing the necessary reports, but thoughts of the legal consequences may creep into your mind as well. Whether you are the negligent party or the victim of the incident, there are numerous legal matters to handle in the aftermath of a collision. For this reason and more, it is critical to contact a Dallas car accident lawyer as soon as possible after a car crash.

What to Know About Discussing Liability After a Car Wreck

After a car accident, you are expected to report the incident to several authorities, primarily the:

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Police

Auto Insurance Provider

As you speak to each of these agencies, you may be tempted to speculate liability. This is only natural, especially if you were unable to register everything that happened due to the swiftness of the crash and the trauma that now afflicts you as the victim. Even victims who know they were not at fault tend to want to apologize for the incident, as the conflicting emotions can be misunderstood as guilt, rather than exasperation or fear.

Still, no matter what you are feeling, you must avoid discussing liability until you speak with a lawyer. Why is this? Your insurance provider, unfortunately, will not always have your best interest in mind. So, when you are recounting the incident to your insurer, they are likely to twist your words and attempt to assign liability to you. This deceit is done to avoid compensating you for injuries, vehicle and property damages, and any other expenses that may arise after your accident.

It is primarily for this reason that you must contact a lawyer as soon as possible after an accident. No matter how much you feel you can trust your insurer, you must never agree to sign any documents or participate in recorded correspondence following a car crash. Your insurer or the negligent party can and will use your words against you to avoid a payout. With the support of a car accident lawyer, however, you will circumvent these tactics and get precisely the assistance you deserve.

How a Lawyer Can Help Strengthen Your Case

Secondly, it’s tough to know whether you legitimately have a case after an accident. Of course, as the victim, you have a right to pursue legal action if the collision negatively harmed you. However, there are some instances in which you may just set yourself up to pursue a case that will be extremely costly for little to no return. A lawyer will review the details of an incident and inform you of whether you should pursue action further or not.

Further, when you can be sure that you do have a legal case on your hands, your lawyer will assist you in gathering the evidence you need to move the case forward. No matter what you may assume about the incident, it’s always best to contact a lawyer straight away. This way, you can be sure that you will avoid being manipulated by insurers and negligent drivers who are just trying to weasel their way out of a payout.