Staying Active in Retirement: A Guide

Reaching retirement is a fantastic achievement that should be cause for celebration. You have worked hard for many years, and now, hopefully, you are in a position to reap the rewards and start to take life at a slower pace. Unfortunately, some people find it difficult to transition from work to a life of leisure, and the lack of structure can lead to unhealthy habits and a loss of physical fitness. Over time, this can cause physical and mental health issues that damage a person’s quality of life. Here are some tips for people who want to stay active and healthy in their retirement.

Stick to a sleep routine

To stay healthy and energized, you need to ensure that your body is well-rested. The best way to do this is to stick to a regular sleep routine with at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night. When we sleep, our bodies process and repair the damage done during the day, boosting our immune systems and overall health. In fact, a good sleep routine is a big contributing factor when it comes to maintaining a healthy body weight and preventing heart disease.

Maintain or improve your physical fitness

Whether you have always been active or not, your retirement is definitely the time to move. It does not matter if you visit the gym a few times a week, go swimming, walk the dog, play in the garden with your grandchildren, or whatever else you enjoy, as long as you find the time to move your body regularly. People over 65 should aim for 30 minutes of moderate physical activity per day, but you should take care not to cause yourself an injury, so avoid exercises that cause pain. If your vision is not what it once was, and this is preventing you from staying active, consider sports contact lenses.

Stay social

When we retire, we go from seeing our colleagues or customers every day to rarely seeing them. With the passing of time and people moving away, it can be harder to stay in touch with friends and family, and this can have a big impact on our mental health. Make an effort to keep in touch with people that you get on well with, attend social occasions, and arrange to meet for a catch-up every now and again. Meeting friends to play sports will help you to stay in shape and maintain a social circle.

Start a new hobby

Having a job and raising a family means that many adults spend a lot of their lives following routines and schedules and making sure they can pay all their bills. Retirement is a chance to follow your own path and the perfect time to explore new interests or take up hobbies that you never previously had the time for. Hobbies are also a great way to meet new friends and stay mentally and physically active.

Keep learning

There is no reason why learning and education need to stop once we finish school, but often it is not until we retire that we have the time and mental capacity to consider broadening our minds. Why not take a college course or study for that degree you always wanted to try? It does not matter if you choose a practical, vocational course or an academic one; the point is that you’re keeping your mind active and engaged.