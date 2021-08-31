Tech Skills That You Want Your Employees to Have

Technology is a broad and multifaceted field that is becoming more and more vital to the operation of pretty much every business on the planet. The right technology can make any job better, which is why tech skills are so important. An employee that knows their way around technology is far more useful than one who will freeze when they see a computer.

General Computer Knowledge

The bare minimum that you should expect from any employee is a general knowledge of how to use technology without instruction. However, computer literacy is an important skill that is part of basic schooling, which means there is no excuse for an employee not to know what they are doing around a computer.

Online Safety Awareness

On top of this, you should generally expect your employees to be able to conduct themselves safely online without giving your systems any kind of virus. At this point, almost every kind of attack towards a computer must be instigated by the user clicking on something they shouldn’t, which is why security awareness training, like you, can find here, is such a vital area of knowledge for any employee expected to work regularly with technology.

Program Proficiency

Another skillset that is good for employees to have already but may be worth your company training them in personally is proficiency with the specific programs that your company uses. This program proficiency means that they will be able to complete their work without issue and likely won’t need to call on other employees for help past their training period.

Digital Research Skills

Depending on your business, it may also be incredibly helpful for your employees to understand how to conduct research online most effectively and find reliable and reputable sources which they can quote. This kind of research can be useful for many fields but generally makes your employees deal with far more complex issues on their own initiative.

Data Processing and Analysis Skills

Another fantastic skill that you might want to look for, or instill, in your employees is the ability to swiftly and effectively process research data to find analytical trends which could be of use to your company. Data analytics are highly valuable tools to any business and having employees skilled in this field means you will be able to compete far more competitively on a global market.

Programming

A particularly useful skill that you might want to encourage in your employees is reading and writing computer code and creating their own programs. Programming skills are highly valuable as they can be applied in a variety of versatile ways, especially to technological issues.

Troubleshooting and Hardware Skills

Finally, one of the most vitally useful skillets that any employee could have in terms of tech is the ability to identify problems with technology and address the issues themselves. This would save you a fair amount of money from no longer having to call a professional in to deal with your tech problem; it would also save your company a lot of time without the technology as your employee would be able to fix the issue personally and immediately.