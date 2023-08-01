Have you ever wondered how different people receive their love? You just had a follow-up appointment with The Bunion Cure at Northwest Surgery Center, and you overheard someone talking about the 5 love languages, and it piqued your interest.

We’ve got you covered when it comes to this. Here are the 5 love languages explained with quotations and examples.

Acts of Service

If your love language is acts of service, then you appreciate when your significant goes out of their way to help you with something. It’s the little gestures of making your life a bit easier that mean the most to you.

Quotation: “Actions speak louder than words.”

Examples:

Helping you do the dishes.

Picking up coffee for you.

Taking over one of your daily tasks.

Taking care of you when you’re sick.

Gifts

Gifts is probably the most straightforward and simple of the love languages. If your love language is gifts, then you receive your love when people give you something tangible. You take gifts as a symbol of their love and a token of appreciation. It’s much less to do with the cost of the gift but with the thought behind it.

Quotation: “Some gifts are big. Others are small. But the ones that come from the heart are the best gifts of all.”

Examples:

Surprising you with a meaningful present.

Gifting you a souvenir from a trip your partner took without you.

Buying you something that you’ve had your eye on but haven’t bought yet.

Words of Affirmation

If words of affirmation are your love language, then you receive love through verbal acknowledgments of affection. While you appreciate kind gestures, you like to be reassured and told how someone feels about you. Words of affirmation can also be expressed through text messages, letters, and messages on social media.

Quotation: “There is my heart, and then there is you, and I’m not sure there is a difference.”

Examples:

Your partner giving you a sincere compliment.

Your partner texts you periodically throughout the day expressing that they love and miss you.

Sharing a deep and meaningful conversation with your partner.

Physical Touch

Physical touch as a love language is often the most misunderstood. Many people assume that if you have physical touch as your love language it’s always sexual. This isn’t the case, as if you have physical touch as your love language it’s much more about intimacy than it is lust. You feel love when someone is embracing you and holding you close, in whatever form this takes.

Quotation: “I’ve learned that every day you should reach out and touch someone. People love a warm hug, or just a friendly pat on the back.”

Examples:

Holding hands.

Long, comforting hugs.

Cuddling on the couch.

Quality Time

If your love language is quality time, you feel the most connected to your partner when they’re actively trying to spend time with you. However, this doesn’t mean just being in your presence – quality time involves deep listening, maintaining eye contact, and being fully present with you.

Quotation: “I really don’t know what ‘I love you’ means. I think it means ‘don’t leave me here alone.’”

Examples: