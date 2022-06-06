The Angels’ MVP Hasn’t Been Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani

For the better part of five years, every Los Angeles Angels season has had a similar feel. Mike Trout continued his reign as the best player in baseball while Shohei Ohtani captivated fans with his two-way brilliance. Yet neither superstar has done enough for LA to reach the postseason. In fact, its last winning campaign came in 2015, three years before Ohtani’s MLB debut.

Fast forward to 2022. The Angels have skyrocketed up the latest MLB odds thanks to an impressive 21-12 start. They’ve managed to stay neck and neck with the Houston Astros, a perennial powerhouse that’s won five of the last six AL West crowns. At this rate, they’re well on their way to their first postseason appearance since 2014.

As expected, Trout and Ohtani have been contributors to LA’s newfound success. But unlike previous seasons, the two MVPs are receiving huge support from another teammate — 28-year-old right fielder Taylor Ward. In fact, there’s a solid argument to be made that Ward has actually been the Halos’ best player in 2022, an unthinkable proposition given his career arc.

Taylor Ward’s Long Road to Relevance

The California native was selected by the Angels in the first round of the 2015 draft. The pick was a surprise to many since Ward was a catcher that lacked an MLB-caliber bat. But LA believed he could become an impact player for its major league club.

Ward’s minor league journey never screamed “future star.” He failed to advance past Double-A in his first 2.5 seasons, struggling to hit well enough to earn a promotion. In 2018, the Angels moved Ward to third base in hopes he’d hit better without the aches and pains of catching on a regular basis.

LA’s move worked, at least in the short term. Ward’s bat came alive in 2018, which earned him a promotion to Triple-A and eventually MLB. However, the rookie hit just .178 with six homers and 45 strikeouts in 147 plate appearances. 2019 was more of the same — an impressive stat line in the minors coupled with a .190 average in 48 big league plate appearances.

However, Ward finally showed some glimmers of hope in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Playing in 34 of LA’s 60 games, the newly-converted outfielder hit .277, albeit without any home runs. The following year, he suited up for a career-high 65 games and registered just under 240 PA, tallying eight homers and 33 RBI to go with a .250 average and a solid .769 OPS.

Ward’s decent 2021 season, along with a strong Spring Training performance, convinced Angels manager Joe Maddon to give the 28-year-old the starting right field job. LA felt so confident in Ward that the club released longtime vet Justin Upton just before the regular season.

Ward Has Become One of Baseball’s Best Hitters

It took close to seven years for Ward to become an MLB starter. But to say he’s made the most of the opportunity is a gross understatement.

Through LA’s first 33 games, Ward is hitting an American League-best .367, a full 22 points ahead of runner-up Xander Bogearts. He also leads all of baseball with a .490 OBP and a 1.199 OPS, with his teammate Trout second in both categories. As far as advanced stats go, his 254 OPS+ also leads the majors. For context, Barry Bonds averaged a 255 OPS+ in his historic 2001 through 2004 run that resulted in four consecutive MVP awards.

Ward’s magic doesn’t stop there. The outfielder has seven homers in 98 plate appearances, meaning he’s well on his way to shattering last season’s career-best total. And while he’s not going to hit at a Bonds-like pace all season, his approach at the plate is legit. His 19 walks rank second in the AL despite registering around 30 fewer ABs than his competitors.

If nothing else, Ward has shown that his modest improvements over the last few seasons are no fluke. His eye at the plate results in good at-bats and his presence in the leadoff spot has spurred LA’s league-leading hitting.

The only way the Angels are going to win is if someone alleviates the pressure on Trout and Ohtani. Right now, Ward appears fit for the job.