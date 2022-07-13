The Benefits of having ASC Billing Services

Billing services are crucial for every healthcare business because they ensure reimbursements for patients’ provided services. The billing process consists of converting billable information from medical records and using it to create insurance claims and bills for patients. These services require complex procedures, and professionals should perform them. Therefore, here you’ll find out why you need billing services and what are their benefits.

Business safety

There are no shortcuts when it comes to medical billing and coding solutions. That’s why your business will be safe through a structured process of documentation, such as:

Accounts receivable supervision (this asset on your balance sheet represents the money that another company owes you in the short term)

Billing audits

Claim tracking (every denial record is resubmitted for a high approval rate)

Eligibility check (made to ensure your medical services are precise)

Billing management

Billing and coding for each type of medical field

Increased revenue

Your business can benefit from an increase in revenue with the help of Fortis Medical Billing professionals. How? By maximizing profits through higher collection rates. Any denials from insurance companies will be appealed in time to collect all outstanding accounts.

At the same time, your expenses regarding the billing tasks will decrease because an efficient billing and coding system saves time and resources. Your balance sheet needs a safe reimbursement system and a small claim denial rate; therefore, you must keep an eye on these numbers while maintaining your business. To avoid overworking to keep your organization running, you can get the help of medical billing professionals.

Professionalism and lots of experience

When hiring Fortis professionals, you’ll be in contact with a former FBI/OIG agent and one billing specialist. This company has experience with more than 1.000 healthcare audits and billing fraud prosecutions, and the Fortis professionals have expertise in federal law enforcement, healthcare fraud and many audits.

With their help, you’ll be able to avoid most of the fraudulent claims that might negatively impact your business, like:

Billing for uncovered services (for services that insurance companies refuse to cover)

Billing for unnecessary services (for unethical billing practices)

Billing for services not provided

Unbundling (when provided services are individually billed)

Upcoding (when the medical facility is billing more than what is provided)

Wide portfolio of medical billing services

If you need medical billing help, you might be experiencing an unstable cash flow, a high denial rate and a low profit. These challenges become more unbearable when claims are piling up. Even so, this billing company will help you through expert consultations in many ASC specialties, such as:

Surgeries: bariatric, general, oral/dental, orthopedic, pediatric, plastic, podiatric, vascular

ENT

Gastroenterology

Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Pain management

Urology

Besides the ASC specialties, you’ll find services regarding hospital, physician and ambulance coding and HCC audits (Hierarchical Condition Categories, made for identifying individuals with acute severe conditions).

In conclusion, you can reach the Fortis professionals any time to ensure your business is safe and financially thriving without worrying about regulatory and policy updates from insurance providers. Having ASC Billing Services will help you reduce expenses and implement the right systems for your medical billings.