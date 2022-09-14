Too Much Fun in the Sun? How to Reverse Its Effects on Your Skin

Getting older is a natural part of life and something you should view as a blessing. With age comes knowledge and a deeper understanding of yourself. However, age can also bring changes you don’t want, like crow’s feet, frown lines, and forehead wrinkles.

While there are several reasons skin ages as you get older, some factors play a bigger role. For instance, the sun causes proteins in your skin to deteriorate, which can cause your skin to look older. Thankfully, there are ways to reverse negative effects on your skin, whether from the sun or aging in general. Here are a few tips you should consider adopting:

1. Find the Right Skincare Products

It can take time to find the perfect products for your skin. The keyword there is “perfect.” Sure, you might have products that don’t cause additional harm to your skin, but do they leave it glowing? Do you still have unwanted wrinkles, dark spots, and sun damage? That might be a sign to re-think your skincare products and swap them for new ones.

There are several products out there worth considering, just adding a few can begin reversing damage. A great place to start is by integrating anti-aging creams. Tretinoin is a great example. This prescription cream treats fine lines, discoloration, and helps reverse the signs of aging.

You should also consider a chemical exfoliant. There’s a common misconception that people should steer clear of applying anything “chemical” onto their skin. While you definitely don’t want to use a chemical exfoliant every day, every once and a while could do wonders. A chemical exfoliant, or chemical peel, can improve the appearance of sun-damaged skin, creating a smooth appearance.

2. Wear Sunscreen

Sunscreen should be your best friend, especially during these summer months. Sunscreen protects your skin from the harmful UVA rays that can cause premature aging. It also protects your skin from cancer.

As a rule of thumb, apply sunscreen wherever your skin will be exposed to the sun. Even if you’re wearing makeup, make sure you still apply sunscreen first. When choosing the right sunscreen, aim for one that has an SPF of 30 or higher. SPF is what absorbs the sun’s rays, so you don’t damage your skin. It’s crucial you wear an SPF high enough to be effective.

There’s a common misconception that you only have to apply sunscreen once a day. This couldn’t be further from the truth. If you plan on going outside, make sure you apply sunscreen 30 minutes beforehand. Then, re-apply the sunscreen every 60 minutes or so while you’re outside to ensure you stay protected.

3. Reduce Stress

Let’s be honest, stress can have a huge impact on your life and usually not for the better. Not only can stress lead to weight gain and cause depression, but it can exacerbate skin conditions. From psoriasis to eczema, stress can wreak havoc on your skin.

For instance, let’s say you’re prone to acne. There’s a good chance you’ll see a spike in your pimples during a stressful time. And that’s not all. Believe it or not, stress can also cause wrinkles. That’s because stress changes the proteins in your skin, reducing elasticity. This loss of elasticity can increase the formation of wrinkles.

Stress can also cause you to over consume junk food and sugar. Both of which can have a negative impact on your skin. The best thing you can do for your overall health is to reduce your stress levels. To do that, make a list of activities that bring you joy and what doesn’t. Then, do your best to remove what’s causing your stress and integrate what you enjoy as much as possible.

4. Use Vitamin C

One of the best ways to reverse the harmful effects of the sun is through your skincare products. Vitamin C, for instance, is an ingredient you should look for before purchasing a product. That’s because vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant. It can help even out your skin, treat hyperpigmentation, reduce redness, and create a brighter complexion.

Vitamin C is also known to boost collagen production, which is what keeps skin tight. As you age, your body’s ability to produce collagen slows down, making your skin appear older. Integrating vitamin C won’t just even out your skin, it can help reduce the signs of aging by fading wrinkles and sagging skin.

Luckily, you can find vitamin C in many skincare products. From serums to cleansers, finding ways to integrate this ingredient shouldn’t be difficult. Just make sure you’re looking at the other ingredients to ensure it’s right for your skin type.

5. Eat a Healthy Diet

What you put inside your body impacts everything, including what happens on your skin. Think about it. Have you ever spent a weekend eating a lot of sugar only to wake up on Monday with a forehead of pimples? There’s a reason. Consuming sugar can mess with the hormones that impact your skin. If you want clear and bright skin, take a look at your diet.

Research shows several foods are known to reduce acne. Whole grains, blueberries, salmon, turkey, and nuts are all considered skin-friendly choices. You also want to pay attention to the vitamins within your food. As mentioned above, vitamin C can offer benefits, and it’s not just an ingredient in skincare products. There are also foods that are high-packed with vitamin C as well, like papaya and broccoli.

While you don’t want your diet to be overly restrictive, it’s important you eat food that will benefit your health. The best way to do that is by being mindful. Do your research on what makes up a healthy diet, and make sure you always know what’s in your food.

Aging should be something you celebrate, not something you avoid. While there can be downsides to aging, there are steps you can take to reduce the signs on your skin. The tips above can help reverse the visible signs of aging, so you can feel more confident.