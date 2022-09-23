Top 3 Jobs for Pre-Med Students

Premed students have a lot on their plate. From studying for exams to spending long hours in clinical classes, preparing for medical school as an undergraduate student can be highly stressful. Despite busy schedules, pre-med students often find part-time work, both to earn money and make connections and gain experience within the medical field. Working a job in the medical field as a pre-med student is a great way to earn hands-on experience that will prepare you for the post-grad workforce while allowing you to gain insight into what areas of medicine you feel strongly about working in. If you are a soon-to-be medical student looking for job experience, here are some of the best jobs in the medical field you can get while working toward the degree that will prepare you for the job you want after graduation.

At Home Health Aid

Home healthcare aids care for patients with disabilities or illnesses that require around-the-clock care from someone in their homes. This job requires patient care as well as helping patients with tasks including going to appointments, running errands, and other activities that require assistance. For students hoping to gain real-world experience in patient care, taking on the responsibilities of an at-home caregiver is the perfect opportunity.

Medical Scribe

Medical scribing is one of the best jobs for pre-med students looking to gain relevant experience in the medical field while working closely with medical professionals in the field. Medical scribes work in doctor’s offices to help medical professionals keep records for patients and to ensure that a patient’s medical documentation is up to date. This is a great job for pre-med students who want first-hand experience working in a medical facility while familiarizing themselves with medical terminology. Plus, most medical scribes can choose the hours they work, making this an excellent option for busy pre-med students with limited availability.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

One of the best ways to gain hands-on experience in the medical field as a pre-med student is by working as a CNA. CNAs work directly with physicians to care for patients and complete other daily tasks within major medical facilities. CNAs are allowed to complete certain tasks on their own such as giving vaccinations and drawing blood, allowing pre-med students to experience a taste of what it is really like to work in the medical field.