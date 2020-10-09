Triller’s Response to Reported User Metrics

The Verge story titled “TikTok Competitor Triller Found Allegedly Inflating its User Numbers” published Friday, October 2nd, 2020 is false and misreports information about Triller.

The Verge article cites statements from former employees referencing data from October 2019, while the headline implies this information applies to current user numbers. The “former six employees” referenced in the article were never employed at Triller Holdco, the current parent company and operative entity and thus never had access to Triller’s information.

The former employees monthly active user and total download claims are based on their memory and a screenshot from Localytics. Their claim was not based on App store downloads or other key metrics that offer a more robust measure used by Triller in estimations today. Triller made the Verge aware that it did not use Localytics in October 2019 to indicate total app downloads as Triller Holdco prefers to use more credible tracking tools when disclosing user metrics. Additionally, these employees were employed by Triller’s legacy app which is only one of four apps that combined to make Triller the app it is today so their understanding of Triller’s total scope of users was limited from the start.

Anyone who understands app metrics would agree that treating a story such as the one published by The Verge – which is implying that numbers from pre-launch, one year ago, are still relevant – just reeks of sheer agenda.

Both Apptopia and Sensor Tower, the third-party sources referenced by the Verge are reportedly upset with the mischaracterization of their quotes and information at the Verge’s refusal to use their accurate and confirmed statements.

Triller CEO Mike Lu had this to add about the Verge’s mischaracterization of Apptopia and Sensor Tower’s comments: “Both Apptopia and Sensor Tower provided concise quotes and information confirming they have not and are not challenging Triller’s numbers, and that they both are working with Triller. The Verge ignored the statements and quotes provided by Apptopia and Sensor Tower as they did not align with their angle. To create false and misleading statements is another level. The Verge refuses to engage in meaningful discussions with Triller or its PR team and refuses to review any information. They also failed to note that Apptopia is performing a review of Triller’s numbers and will be publishing a report in the near future. This is akin to a reporter comparing Instagram’s metrics prior to its acquisition by Facebook in 2012 when it had 30m users and no revenue, and attempting to make those numbers relevant today. It couldn’t be more irresponsible.”

Both Apptopia and Sensor Tower informed the writer directly that any classification of our data relating to downloads as inaccurate is a false characterization. Both have confirmed they have never stated or implied Triller’s metrics are in any way not accurate. Additionally, Triller can validate each and every one of the 239M plus users and have two separate third party analytics companies preparing independent analyses based on transparent data access.

This article by the Verge is more a Headline than any reference to factual based content, and disingenuously makes implications about Triller’s user numbers. The Verge’s sensational headline implies one thing, yet the brevity of the actual article and its highly dated information shows they are merely hoping to direct users to their onsite ads as opposed to providing anything of value.