When to Make Big Improvements to Your Home

The responsibility of making continuous improvements to your property is no stranger to homeowners. Just when it seems like your house is in great shape, an appliance will break or another faucet will start leaking.

It is sometimes difficult to decide when significant investments need to be made in order to prevent more serious degradation of your home. Here are some tips to help you know when you should consider more significant improvements:

When Your Roof Needs Repair or Replacement

Roof repair or replacement can be one of the most expensive improvements to make to your home. How do you know when you need residential roofing services? Here are a few tips to help you decide when it’s time to make widespread repairs or replace your roof:

Fallen shingles after a strong wind or storm

Visible damage to the roof, such as loose flashing

Granules of shingles building up in your gutters

Water stains on interior walls or ceiling

A noticeable temperature difference between upper and lower floors or near the roof

A roof that is over 25 years old

When to Consider New Windows

Replacing your windows can be a significant investment, but it can also save you money on electricity and improve your quality of life on a daily basis. If you can’t open some of the windows in your home or if opening them requires a good deal of effort, you may want to consider a replacement.

If you notice warmer or cooler air near the windows than in the rest of the house or if you can see places where there are cracks between the window and the frame, you may be paying much more to regulate your home’s temperature than you should be.

Windows that have accumulated a great deal of excess dirt and grime that won’t come clean no matter how much you scrub may also need replacement.

When a Bathroom Upgrade is a Good Idea

If you have an outdated bathroom and are considering selling your home within the next five years or so, a bathroom upgrade may be a good investment. You will likely be able to recap this investment when you sell your home, and you’ll get to enjoy an upgraded bathroom until then.

If you are having a hard time getting grout clean or notice leaks around fixtures, a bathroom upgrade may be a good decision to address these issues as well. Worn down or outdated fixtures and can not only decrease the value of your home but can also contribute to high water bills.