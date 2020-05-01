Why Traditional Advertising is Still Beneficial for Small Businesses

In business, exposure is key to success. Simply put, the more people who know about your business, the more potential customers you can attract. Unsurprisingly, digital marketing has become increasingly important for small businesses. Yet, traditional marketing forms –– like ads on TV, radio, and billboards –– can still present tremendous value for ingenuitive business leaders.

Traditional vs Digital Marketing

Note here that this piece is not intended to diminish the importance of digital marketing. The reality is that most small businesses can benefit a lot from robust digital marketing strategies. However, there are a number of hazards associated with an over-reliance on digital marketing, and traditional advertising still has a place in the modern business world. Rather than choosing between a traditional or digital marketing strategy, many businesses find success pursuing both.

What are the Benefits of Traditional Marketing?

Too often, when people talk about traditional marketing, they discuss its limitations. Of course, small businesses can’t use a local radio ad to earn national appeal. Traditional, local marketing efforts aren’t likely to go viral any time soon.

Nevertheless, traditional marketing does offer a number of advantages to savvy business owners.

First, business owners can engage with their community effectively through traditional marketing. Millions of people still watch TV, read newspapers and magazines, and listen to the radio. These audiences can be your audiences too. Plus, you can target certain demographics in the population based on how and when you choose to advertise.

Second, traditional marketing efforts can create multiple impressions because they exist in the real world. So, for instance, a commuter might see your billboard five times a week every week on their way to work.

Lastly, consumers understand traditional advertising because it’s so familiar, and many value that.

Maximizing Traditional Advertising Efforts

As with any campaign, business owners should look to optimize their traditional marketing and advertising efforts to create the best possible returns. The following tips will help you do so:

Get creative . Traditional advertising can quickly be forgotten and dismissed if it’s not executed well. Therefore, take time to craft a meaningful message that will resonate with your audience.

. Traditional advertising can quickly be forgotten and dismissed if it’s not executed well. Therefore, take time to craft a meaningful message that will resonate with your audience. Branch out. Traditional marketing efforts must reach your audience to be effective. Make it a point to look for new ways to expand your marketing approach. For reference, some brands decide to advertise their logo on jersey barrier fixtures around construction sites. This is just one idea you could explore.

Traditional marketing efforts must reach your audience to be effective. Make it a point to look for new ways to expand your marketing approach. For reference, some brands decide to advertise their logo on jersey barrier fixtures around construction sites. This is just one idea you could explore. Cycle. “New” may be the most important word in advertising. Don’t get complacent with your work and create new ads on a regular basis.

Keep these ideas in mind moving forward –– you’ll be glad you did!