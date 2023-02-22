Why Your Top New Hire May Be Halfway Across the World

While every company has different purposes and goals, there is one desire they all have in common: hiring top talent. Not only do you want your work done efficiently, but you want high-quality work done consistently. And onboarding an employee in a cost-effective way to save your business money? That’s icing on the cake.

What if you were told that all this was not so far-fetched? Hiring employees from across the world has the potential to yield all these benefits and more.

Don’t believe it? There’s plenty of research and experience to support it. Here are some reasons taking your employee search global can benefit your business.

You Can Hire for Specific Skill Sets

When the role you are looking to fill requires unique expertise, expanding your search can help immensely. Advertising your job opening only in your own city or state may not get you the talent you are looking for. Even broadening your search to the whole country may not turn up applicants with the capabilities you require.

Thanks to the proliferation of remote work, you no longer have to limit yourself geographically. You can search for high-quality candidates with the necessary expertise by advertising your job overseas as well.

When looking to hire skilled international workers within your niche, it can feel overwhelming if you’ve never done it before. There can be several hurdles to jump through, such as language barriers, global payroll, and local labor laws. Fortunately, an HR partner like an employer of record can help. These services provide an easy way to hire international employees to best fit your role.

You May Be Able to Cut Costs

While this is not guaranteed, employing overseas workers can be a great way to save your company some money. When you hire in areas with a high cost of living, your salary offers must follow suit. By taking your employee search international, you can find qualified workers in areas with lower wage standards. Doing so will allow you to provide a competitive salary for them, while it’s a bargain for you.

Offering this desirable wage will enable you to attract skilled individuals and have your top pick of candidates. Contrary to the beliefs of some, cutting labor costs for your business does not mean sacrificing quality. Many overseas candidates have educational credentials on par with those of an Ivy League university and even advanced degrees.

You Can Enter New Markets

International hiring often comes with international selling. If you’re looking to expand abroad, you can ease market entry by hiring people who know the local area best. While many foreign countries contain fluent speakers of English, a majority of the world does not consider it their first language. To establish a business presence and market your products effectively, hiring native employees to tap into a new customer base is crucial.

Naturally, you’ll need to do extensive research to determine which markets are going to be the most cost-effective for your goals. Breaking into certain territories can mean having to translate your product labels, marketing materials, and business documentation into multiple dialects. This can become cost-prohibitive if the target market isn’t large and potentially lucrative enough to justify the investment.

You Can Benefit From Bilingual Employees

Beyond expanding into new markets, hiring workers who speak other languages can increase productivity. A 2012 National Institutes of Health study found that bilingual individuals are better at switching between tasks than monolinguals. Hiring overseas can potentially yield a nimbler, more adaptable workforce.

Furthermore, if you have clients who speak the language of your international hires, these bilingual employees can enhance your customer experience. When emails, phone calls, and online chats are properly translated, client requests and concerns can be more easily tackled.

Increased adaptability and improved client relationships are just two ways hiring workers who speak multiple languages can give you a competitive advantage. It’s no wonder that, according to Glassdoor, the demand for bilingual employees has more than doubled since the 1980s.

You Can Increase Creativity and Improve Company Culture

Creativity is often driven from the experiences we’ve had and the environments we’ve been exposed to. Hiring international employees can bring a fresh perspective and open your team up to new ideas. This factor can be particularly impactful in creative roles, such as marketing and advertising. For example, when creating a marketing campaign, you can incorporate concepts, events, beliefs, and art from across the globe. Inspiration can be more easily found when your team members broaden their horizons.

When you hire international employees, they can be confident that they were the best fit for the job, not just the most convenient. Hiring internationally can easily diversify your company in a way that will elevate the culture — and boost your bottom line besides. McKinsey research found that companies with high levels of ethnic and racial diversity are 35% more likely to have exceptional financial returns.

Take It Worldwide

Broadening your business by expanding the geography of your hiring search can have many benefits. It lets you hire top talent that will take your company to the next level. Hiring worldwide can save money, boost creativity, and enhance the customer experience. That’s why you should consider connecting with other countries to fill your next job.