The only moment that will ever exist is the moment that’s right in front of you. Yet, how often do we spend our days trapped inside of our minds – fixated on disc regeneration, feeling upset about something that happened years ago, or feeling anxious about an upcoming date? The truth is that we spend most of our time not fully embracing or living in the present moment. That’s exactly why we’re here to offer advice on how to access the power of the present moment.

Let’s dive in!

Meditate Regularly

Meditation is one of the best methods to invite more presence and awareness into your life. It offers you a direct portal into the present moment, which makes it a must when it comes to learning how to be more present. People often assume that meditation is about silencing thoughts, and that’s why many people give up practicing – as it’s nearly impossible to stop thinking altogether.

It’s important to realize that meditation isn’t about not thinking, it’s about being still and watching the thoughts that come and go throughout your mind. Meditation teaches you to find stillness, and eventually, after regularly practicing, you’ll soon notice that thoughts become less frequent because you no longer hold onto them as you once did.

Practice Mindfulness

In order to access the power of the present moment, you must first cultivate the art of mindfulness. Mindfulness teaches you to become aware of how you’re feeling, what your senses are picking up, and what thoughts are arising in your mind. The awareness that comes along with mindfulness allows you to be completely present in whatever it is you’re doing.

Mindfulness goes hand-in-hand with meditation, but you can be mindful even when you aren’t actively practicing meditation. You can be mindful doing simple tasks like washing the dishes, calling a friend, or folding the laundry.

Notice Your Triggers

Spend some time taking a mental inventory of what triggers you to lose your connection to the present moment. Most triggers often involve technology, like using social media, playing online games, or watching TV. While it’s okay to decompress with technology at times, you want to be sure you’re limiting the things that distract you and take you away from the present.

Noticing the triggers that remove you from the present moment will help you to become more conscious of how you spend your time. You could consider putting your phone out of sight and turning off notifications, limiting TV to only an hour a day, and taking a social media detox every couple of weeks. When you spend less time engaging in activities and behaviors that cause you to lose access to the present moment, you’re inviting much more space to work on being more present and aware in your daily life.