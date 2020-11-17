It’s Time to Get Back in Business – Here’s How You Can Do It

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the economy is slowly but steadily returning to its old path. However, some sectors will sadly not go back to business as usual in the near future, such as the entertainment and events industry. As a result, unemployment rates are supposed to decrease, but not reach the low levels of the past. That’s why people are looking for other ways to get back on the financial saddle. Luckily, today’s virtual world offers many opportunities for those who have not yet returned to their nine-to-fives but still need to bring home the bacon – and we will try to name a few here. From freelancing through digital marketing platforms such as Crystalead.

Freelancing

Remember that hobby of yours? That one thing that you are really good at, but never made a career out of? Well, it may just be time for that. Whether you’re a skilled carpenter, a unique designer or even a talented photographer, you should consider freelancing for the time being. Freelancing and service offering gigs can be acquired with a word-of-mouth strategy, but not only. With the right kind of self-promotion, you can find a client base on the internet and especially on social media that can keep you as busy as a day job would.

Promotion can be complex sometimes, however, and you may need a professional’s help. Sometimes investing a bit of money into advertising online can be worth it, considering the return of investment. A dominant factor, for example, in today’s online marketing reality is lead generating – but more on that later.

Surveys and experiments

Science is ever developing, and no disease can stop that. Experiments and tests are being held all the time, and there’s always a need for what they call “test subjects”. These are people who willingly take part in some sort of experiment and usually get paid for it. If you’ve got some spare time (usually not a lot is needed) and need some spare change, this type of activity may suit you.

The first place to start looking is websites of universities and colleges. They’re always looking for volunteers to take part in experiments. Just remember to read the conditions, since you may not be eligible for every experiment. Oh, and mind the salary offered and the time required for taking part, because they vary between different experiments.

Lead generation

This is quite new on the web, but it’s already taking it by storm. Lead generation means gathering information on people that may be interested in a product or service and selling that information to the provider of that product or service. In other words, a business would pay you to send their message out – with the right kind of targeting and budget – and in return you provide data regarding potential clients to reach out to. This data gathered may include location, age group, interests and, of course, means of contact such as a phone number or email address.

Lead generation used to be a game played by very few skilled marketers, but today the process has become simple and almost anyone can take part in it. Platforms make the process of campaigning, targeting and data analyzing very simple – and they even make the connection between the lead generator and the business in need of leads. The commission you get is based on how many leads you supply, and that of course is a result of how you chose your target audience and what your campaign looks like.

Trading and investing

Now may be a good time to call your banker or broker and chat a bit about attractive investments for the short term. Remember; you are looking for an income to replace your salary, so you’re not looking for anything that may bloom in a year or two. Also, listening to your inner logic may come in handy here. Think of commodities or stocks that have the potential of gaining value in accordance with current events (the elections or the vaccine to COVID-19, for example).

Another way to invest is to do it online, via one of the many trading websites out there. On one hand, it is much quicker and simpler than passing every action through a broker. On the other hand, it can get risky if you don’t consult on matters you are not very familiar with. We recommend being very cautious in general.